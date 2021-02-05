Last weekend was a big one for cricket in North Otago. The Dick Hunt twenty20 competition wrapped up and Borton Cup fixtures returned. Kayla Hodge reports.

DICK HUNT

Oamaru may have fallen short last year, but it was not about to let that happen again.

Oamaru beat Glenavy by five wickets to be crowned this year’s Dick Hunt champion.

At Whitestone Contracting Stadium on Friday, Glenavy elected to bat first and were all out for 76 runs just shy of 20 overs.

Oamaru’s young bowler Liam Direen was outstanding with the ball, taking three wickets, and was ably supported by Nick Johnston and Lachlan Brookes, who each took two.

Oamaru also made quick work with the bat, making 77 for five in 15 overs. Kunal Mahajan (18), Johnston (17) and Regan George (16) all made handy contributions to add to the tally.

Glenavy bowler Kurt Thomas took the first of his two wickets early on, but in the end Oamaru was too strong.

Captain Robbie Breen said the team was “fizzing” to lock the cup away again.

“It was huge – it’s good to get another trophy. It was a really good effort, the [St Kevin’s College] guys came in and added a lot of energy. Yeah, just stoked, really.”

He said the side was relentless in its approach, from its batting order to its bowling.

“Our bowlers, our seamers, did an awesome job for the spinners to come on and sticking to plan – everything went according to plan.”

Direen, Brookes and George were standouts for the side, he said.

BORTON CUP

The Borton Cup competition is back in action.

The competition returned last Saturday, and Oamaru had a narrow 11-run win over Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Oamaru batted first and posted 246 for eight in 50 overs. In reply Waitaki Boys’ was all out for 235.

Captain Robbie Breen said both teams were without their “big dogs” – who were playing for the North Otago Hawke Cup side – and it made for an interesting match.

“It was scrappy. We had a few guys out of position and we had a guy [Sarel Smit] who’s been scoring runs in the second 11 come up,” Breen said.

“Jordan Bartlett finally got back into form – he went boomfa and knocked a few big ones.”

Bowler Lakshay Raj Siwach took five for 45 in nine overs, and “bowled at the death”.

“He executed really well.

“It was getting quite close and quite tense, so when he came back on we took the initiative away and managed to sew it up.”

Best with the bat for Waitaki Boys’ were Matthew Stewart (62) and Quinn Wardle (57).

Sam Petrie took three wickets.

In the other games, Union beat St Kevin’s College by two wickets to edge into the top spot on the leader board.

St Kevin’s was all out for 119 and, in reply, Union made 120 for eight in 27 overs to win the match.

At the Glenavy Cricket Ground, Glenavy beat Valley by 31 runs.

Glenavy was all out for 181 runs, with Rodney Van Leeuwan posting the best for his side with 39 runs. Valley bowler Shannon Dunnett managed to take four wickets.

In reply, Valley mustered 150 for nine.