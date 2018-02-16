Oamaru rules North Otago cricket – well, at least for one evening.

The Oamaru club charged to victory in a senior club twenty20 tournament last Friday.

As the tournament had to be crammed into one evening after the opening night the previous week was rained off, games were played over 10 overs.

In one semifinal, Oamaru beat Albion by eight wickets. Brady Kingan smashed an unbeaten 57 to lead Albion to 94 for five, before Nick Johnston (35 not out) and James Ferris (32) guided Oamaru to victory in the ninth over.

Lachie Kingan and Llew Johnson passed 50 in the other semifinal to guide Valley to a comfortable win over Union.

Kingan (75, including five sixes and six fours) and Johnson (53, four sixes and four fours) created carnage on their way to an opening partnership of 120 off eight overs, and Valley finished on 135 for three.

In reply, Union made it to 83 for six, Ben Mavor leading the Valley bowlers with two for 18.

In the final, Oamaru posted 92 for four off its 10 overs with Johnston belting 26 off 16 balls.

Ferris then knocked over the Valley top order, finishing with three for 14 as Valley finished on 72 for eight.

Albion and Valley posted big wins in the Borton Cup on Saturday.

Big-hitting Cameron Grubb powered Valley, which had won the toss and smartly elected to bat first, to 280 all out in 48.2 overs at Weston.

Grubb fell just short of a ton, scoring 96. Valley had been teetering at 54 for five before Grubb and Hamish McKenzie (44) added 101 for the sixth wicket, and Grubb and Nathan McLachlan (69) put on 103 for the seventh in just 10 overs.

Hayden Creedy (three for 68) and Blake James (two for 34) bowled well for Union.

In reply, Glynn Cameron did all he could for Union, scoring an unbeaten 90, but no team-mate passed 30, and Union was dismissed for 218 in the 48th over.

Geoff Mavor paced the Valley attack with four for 52, while Grubb completed a fine day out with two for 26 off 10.

In town, Albion smashed Oamaru-St Kevin’s by eight wickets.

Ferris top-scored with 37 as Oamaru-SKC was rolled for 144. Both Sam Fleming and Ricky Whyte claimed three wickets for Albion.

Albion’s top order then did the job – Stephen Halliwell (49), Andrew Searle (39) and Dylan Winter (35) made hay – as the Mungers chased down the target in the 21st over.