It is that time of year again.

The cricket season is under way in North Otago, with a round of friendly twenty20 games tomorrow before the start of the Borton Cup competition next week.

Some teams managed to play an early game last weekend, the highlight of which was the Oamaru Cricket Club’s 43-run win over Celtic in Oamaru.

The teams were playing for the annually-contested Ray MacBeth Trophy.

It was always a hard ask to win against the South Canterbury heavyweight, which had dominated the fixture in recent years, Oamaru captain Robbie Breen said.

“The last couple of years Celtic have had it a lot more than we have, so it was good to get that [win],” Breen said.

“They have some pretty sharp bowlers and they will go well again so we did well.”

Batting first, Oamaru was helped by the presence of Regan George (58) and Jeremy Smith (40), who combined for a 77-run sixth wicket partnership.

Oamaru was all out for 193 runs in the 43rd over.

Despite windy conditions making life difficult for the bowlers, Celtic was all out for 150 in the 32nd over.

Smith (three for 33) and Stephan Grobler (two for 27) were the pick of the Oamaru bowlers.

The St Kevin’s First XI was beaten by five wickets by visiting school St John’s College Hastings.

Jesse Valpy (29) and Isaac Clunie (26) top-scored for St Kevin’s, while Lachlan Brookes was the pick of its bowlers with three for 43 from his eight overs.

North Otago Cricket is hosting a round of T20 friendlies at Waitaki Boys’ High School tomorrow.

Round one starts at 12.30pm tomorrow.