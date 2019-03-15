Oamaru-St Kevin’s will look to defend its Borton Cup title tomorrow as it takes on Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI in the final game of the senior club cricket season at Centennial Park.

The champion is riding a wave of confidence after going through the Borton Cup season unbeaten. With the Dick Hunt Memorial Trophy, Payne Tempero Cup and David Sewell Shield already locked away, it would take a brave man to bet against it.

However, it will face a stern test from Waitaki Boys’ which has been in top form over recent weeks and has the added incentive of avenging last year’s final defeat to the side it will meet tomorrow.

Waitaki Boys’ qualified for the final by virtue of a seven-wicket win over Union.

Oamaru-St Kevin’s was less convincing against Albion, but still good enough to claim victory by three wickets.

Oamaru-St Kevin’s captain Robbie Breen said his side was excited about the potential of a second straight Borton Cup title.

“We’re feeling really positive. We were made to work really hard on Saturday, so we’re feeling really battle-tested,” Breen said.

“The really special part is the amount of guys who were in the side and part of it when we were in the depths of struggle, couldn’t win a game and were playing with eight or nine guys. It would be huge and a real marker in the ground of a big turnaround for the club.

“Waitaki Boys’ are playing some awesome cricket and they’ve played a lot of cricket of late. Frank [Francois Mostert] looks to be coming into some form at the right time of the year and they have some dangerous bowlers .. they are coming good at the right time of year.”

Waitaki Boys’ captain Mason James (17) was equally as confident of his side’s chances.

He said the team was feeling relaxed and was focused on playing good cricket, as opposed to seeking revenge for last year’s final loss.

“Some of them might be thinking about that, but really we’re just treating if as just another game. It’s just been a regular week for us, like we’ve been training week in, week out.”

He admitted it would be special to win the cup this season, given several year 13 players would be leaving at the end of the school year.

“In this team we’ve got nine year 13s, so it would be quite special for most of us.”

James said his side’s strong bowling attack was its trump card and if it managed to get early wickets and bowl well at the back end of the innings, would be right in the hunt.

The final is scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

Glenavy will meet Union in the senior reserve final at the Centennial Park outer oval and Valley will take on Union in the second grade final at Weston.