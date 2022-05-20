It might have been a tough outing, but the Oamaru Swim Club’s small team still left their best in the water.

Four Oamaru swimmers — Samuel Petrie, Deegan Croucher and Frankie and Jorja McDiarmid-Jones — all competed at the New Zealand Division 2 Championships at Dunedin’s Moana Pool last week.

Most Oamaru swimmers were struck down with illness throughout the competition, but battled through.

Frankie McDiarmid-Jones (13) won silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 800m freestyle for her age group. She recorded a personal best of 29.02sec in the 50m freestyle.

Samuel Petrie (16) was forced to withdraw after the first day due to illness, but still put his best foot forward. Competing in the 16- to 18-year-old division, Samuel placed sixth in the 50m breaststroke and 14th in the 100m backstroke. In the 50m breaststroke, he was third out of the 16-year-old boys, and recorded a qualifying time for the New Zealand Short Course Championships.

Jorja McDiarmid-Jones’ (17) best placing was sixth in the 400m freestyle for 16- to 18-year-old girls.

While she was disappointed in her results, it had been tough dealing with sickness and injuries.

‘‘Considering that, it was pretty all right. It was good to get out there racing. I haven’t raced since November last year,’’ Jorja said.

Deegan Croucher took a best placing of fifth in the 400m individual medley for 15-year-old girls.

The group is now preparing for next month’s South Island Secondary School Championships.