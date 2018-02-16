Oamaru swimmers gun for gold

Oamaru swimmers will again aim to shine on the big stage this weekend.

Sixteen members of the Oamaru Swim Club are heading to Moana Pool in Dunedin for the Makos short-course festival.

The Makos event is one of four festivals, held concurrently around New Zealand, for junior swimmers (12 and under), and the Dunedin meet features every club from the Nelson-Marlborough, Canterbury-West Coast, Otago and Southland regions.

All of the Oamaru swimmers will be aiming for season and personal bests, and going by the psych sheets, plenty of medals should return.

Among the leading contenders is Samuel Petrie (boys 12 years), who is seeded first in four events (200m and 400m freestyle, 100m and 400m medley) and second in four others.

Deegan Croucher (girls 10 years and under) has a particularly full plate. She is seeded first in three events (100m and 200m freestyle, 200m medley) and second in four others.

Morgan Baillie (boys 11 years) is the top seed in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, Elenoa Asi (girls 12 years) is the top seed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, Gemma Green (girls 12 years) is the top seed in the 100m butterfly, and Hanna Strachan (girls 10 years and under) is the top seed in the 200m breaststroke.

Both Tarona Taafaki (girls 11 years) and Levi Heffernan (boys 11 years) are seeded second in six events. Boys 11 years swimmers Olli McDiarmid-Jones (two) and Lloyd Fellowes (one) are the No 2 seeds in events.

The other members of the squad are Adrianna Dowling, Maddison Phillips (both girls 10 years and under), Neighton Fraser (boys 10 years), William Charles (boys 11 years), Jessie Bayley and Isla Harrington (both girls 12 years).