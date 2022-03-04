Logan Docherty is rowing to the top, but he will never forget his roots.

The 20-year-old former Oamaru rower, who is now based in Blenheim at the Wairau Rowing Club, has been selected to compete for New Zealand, in the men’s lightweight double sculls, at the World Under-23 Championships in Italy, in July.

Docherty said it was his start at the Oamaru Rowing Club that continued to help him reach his goals.

‘‘From the get-go, Owen [Gould] as a coach taught me to train hard and work hard, and that was really the fundamental values that led to where I am today,’’ Docherty said.

‘‘I am rowing for another club at the moment, but at heart, I’m always going to be an Oamaru boy.’’

Since becoming a full-time rower in October last year, Docherty has been training up to three times a day, six-days a week, as he continued to chase his goal of making the world championship squad.

Two weeks ago, at the New Zealand Rowing Championships, Docherty placed first in the senior coxless quad, second in the premier double, third in the under-22 double, and fourth in the under-22 single.

After that, he spent a week at a trial camp at Lake Karapiro, where he underwent a series of tests and ‘‘seat racing’’ for his weight class. On Friday, all the rowers were brought together and the world championship crews were named.

As his name was read out, Docherty was overcome with one emotion — relief.

‘‘I was just lucky enough to be on the right side of the list,’’ Docherty said.

His selection alongside alongside fellow Wairau rower Reuben Cook was special. They had been rowing together throughout the season — and were a strong combination.

‘‘Once we knew we got a trial, when we jumped in, we knew it was going to be fast — it clicked easy.’’

Making the world championship team had been his goal all season, and now he had ‘‘ticked that one off’’, it was time to hit the reset button.

Docherty is at home in Oamaru for the next few weeks, before he moves to Cambridge to be part of the high performance set-up for four months.

It was a challenge he was looking forward to.

‘‘You get to train alongside guys that you look up to through the system — I think that’s pretty cool.’’

He was proud of his efforts so far this season, and getting to see other Oamaru crews on the podium at recent regional, South Island and national regattas had been an added bonus.

‘‘It’s great to see the club colours, Oamaru, out front in some of the fields — it’s quite special.’’

Docherty, who is finishing an apprenticeship at Plunket Electrical Oamaru, was grateful to director Mark Rawson for all his support in allowing him to chase his dream.