Open day at ‘awesome facility’

It’s time to tear up the track.

The North Otago BMX Club is hosting an open day next Saturday, at the Oamaru BMX park off Bushy Beach Rd.

Riders of all ages and ability are invited to the event, as the North Otago BMX Club aims to get more people involved in the sport, and on the committee.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton said BMX was a great sport to get involved in and the Oamaru BMX park was an ‘‘awesome facility’’.

‘‘It’s really fun. It’s all about pushing their limits and BMX is a great one as it’s not too expensive to participate [in] and you get to go over the cool little jumps,’’ Sutton said.

‘‘The races are short, it’s a lot of fun and it’s very spectator-friendly.’’

There had been great turnouts at previous club days, but nobody had been willing to join the committee. Several members had recently stepped down and the committee was in dire need of people, she said.

‘‘We need people to be on the committee and if they aren’t on the committee then there will be no North Otago BMX club.

‘‘The committee isn’t a lot of work at all.’’

Sutton encouraged people to come along to the open day to get a feel for what the sport was all about.

‘‘People don’t fully know about it either. I think it used to be quite big [in Oamaru].

‘‘There is no expectation for them to continue further. However, there is also pathways if they do want to continue further.’’

The open day will have skills sessions and fun races, with prizes up for grabs.

The club also had some spare BMX bikes people could use if they did not have their own, she said. Two pre-used BMX bikes will also be given away.

The open day is being held on March 12 from noon to 2pm. People are asked to wear long pants and tops, and bring gloves.