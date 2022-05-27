It’s sporting gear for the community, from the community.

For the past six months Sport Waitaki, in collaboration with the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, has been collecting used sports gear and equipment to give to those in need.

The collection boxes are now overflowing, thanks to the community’s generosity, and three donation drives have been organised on June 16, 28 and 30 for people to take what they need.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton said there was a good range of summer and winter sports equipment and sizes, and people should make the most of the opportunity.

Sutton knew some people felt embarrassed about asking for help. She wanted to remove that stigma and said the donation drives were a judgement-free place for people to get what they needed.

‘‘I can understand it’s probably quite hard to ask,’’ Sutton said.

‘‘At the end of the day, we just want to get kids, adults, anyone, we just want to get them moving.

‘‘Sport equipment, it’s expensive — if this is a financial burden, please, please come and make use of [the donation drives].’’

The events were linked to Sport Otago’s Sporting Chance programme, providing financial assistance for children from disadvantaged circumstances to help them take part in sport.

‘‘We can use the equipment through the equipment drive and we can use this fund for their fees.’’

The donation drives will be held on June 16 and 30, at Centennial Park, near the hockey pavilion. The June 28 drive will be held at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre. All events will go from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Anyone unable to make the hand›out events, but in need of equipment, should contact Sutton on 029 434-9379 or at sportwaitaki@sportotago.co.nz.