ORC crews rewarded for their hard work

The Oamaru Rowing Club is celebrating a successful Canterbury Championships.

Members of the 30-member squad reached 12 A finals and three B finals, and picked up three medals in Twizel last weekend.

Logan Docherty finished third in the men’s senior single sculls, the women’s intermediate team won silver, and the women’s club coxed four picked up a bronze medal.

Of the 30 members, 22 were in their first season of rowing, so the future was looking good, Oamaru Rowing Club coach Ivan Docherty said.

After the regatta, the squad remained in Twizel for training ahead of the South Island Championships next weekend.

“The training camp is going really well. The rowers are certainly applying a hundred percent to it,” Docherty said.

“They are going out for three rows a day and doing some reasonably serious kilometres, testing their fitness and mental fatigue – but they are handling it well.”

Docherty was hopeful the team would be able to pick up some medals at the South Island Championships.

“Morale is great. It’s a great team around the club, great vibes, great energy and they are working hard.

“And generally what comes out of hard work is success at the other end.”