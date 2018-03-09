MULTI-TALENTED

North Otago athletes were prominent at the Oamaru triathlon-duathlon and associated South Island secondary schools championships at the weekend.

Rhys Hamilton won the open men’s triathlon, followed by James Katene (Timaru) and Doug Brand (Oamaru). Former Oamaru woman Tanya Winter won the veteran women’s triathlon, and Sarah Coutts was second in the veteran women’s duathlon.

Waitaki Boys’ High School A (Blain Hamilton, Taz Selfe and Kaleb Hayes) was second in the senior boys’ triathlon, Waitaki Girls’ High School White (Alice Petrie, Abbey Wilson and Lily Rawson) was second in the junior girls triathlon, and Waitaki Girls’ Red (Ciara Turner, Brylee Milmine and Jessica Small) was third in the intermediate girls triathlon.

NO JOY FOR DOUGAL

Oamaru multisporter Dougal Allan did not have a particularly fun weekend at the New Zealand Ironman in Taupo.

Allan’s assessment of his weekend was “Not great, mate”.

His legs “felt empty from the get-go and I wasn’t able to make inroads on the leaders until I punctured at 140km, which effectively took me out of the race. I decided not to run and instead save my legs for Ironman Australia in May.”

Allan will still compete in the Motatapu Xterra this weekend.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

I hate sports betting, but sometimes it is a fun way to guess who is going to win a sporting event.

So, I called on my old mate, former Oamaru Mail reporter, noted punter and handy spin bowler Matt Smith, to cook up some odds for the Borton Cup semifinals.

Matt reckons Albion would be a $1.27 favourite against Oamaru-SKC ($3.50), and Union ($1.77) might be a slight favourite against Waitaki Boys’ ($1.97).

I’d almost fancy a fiver on an Oamaru-Waitaki Boys’ double.

ON THE WEB

North Otago netball is making a big push to have a quality website packed with information.

Head to www.sporty.co.nz/northotagonetball for a look.

HALLELUJAH

There were just FAR too many fit people in town at the weekend.

Congratulations again to Adair Craik and Mike Sandri for their sterling work in directing, respectively, one established event (Oamaru triathlon-duathlon) and one exciting new event (Alps 2 Ocean Ultra).

