A trio of talented North Otago Athletics runners have returned home with an Otago title.

Angus Loe and Camden and Quinn Burge won the under-16 title at the Otago Cross Country Championships at Dunedin’s Chisholm Park last weekend.

The three runners were North Otago’s only representation at the event and also did the region proud individually.

Angus placed first in Otago with his time of 14min 28sec, while Camden and Quinn placed second and fifth respectively in Otago and third and seventh overall.

During the first loop of the 4km track, Angus and Camden were neck and neck with Invercargill’s James McLeay, a top New Zealand age-group runner. Angus stuck with him the entire way and edged him out on the sprint home by four seconds.

North Otago Athletics president Jeff Spillane said it was a great result for the boys, and for North Otago.

“Angus surprised us all and took [James] down on the home straight,” Spillane said.

“It was well worth the trip down [to watch].”

Camden, finishing the race in 14min 50sec, shaved a minute of his time at last year’s event.

“He’s made huge improvements this year.”

Quinn was a talented young athlete who showed great potential, Spillane said.

Angus and Camden will compete at the Canterbury Cross Country Championships this weekend.