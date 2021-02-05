Pair receive 50th caps for cricket club

Last Friday night was a special one for two Oamaru Cricket Club players.

Regan George and Lachlan Brookes (17) received their 50th caps for the club, before the team went on to win the Dick Hunt final.

George, who had played 82 matches for the club, said it was a memorable moment to receive the cap.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s a bit of an achievement [and] it’s taken me a while to get there,” George said.

He can still remember his first Borton Cup final in 2008.

He walked out to the crease, and just as quickly he was back in the sheds – out for a golden duck.

It did not matter though, as his side went on to beat Valley and win the trophy.

“It was my first year playing. It was a good year, a good team and everyone contributed.”

It was a standout debut year for George who smashed his highest score, 140 not out, against Valley earlier in the season.

He took a break from the club for a few years, playing for Albion and Timaru’s Celtic, but returned to Oamaru to play in the Dick Hunt twenty20 side.

“The team culture there is pretty good at the moment, the club seems to be growing, we’ve drawn quite a few new numbers to the club and it’s just exciting.”

He was already high in the club records, sitting 21st for Oamaru’s top run scorer with 1713, and had been selected for North Otago and South Canterbury representative honours.

“They let me bowl occasionally. That’s probably more rare and I remind everybody about that when I can.”

He helped Craig Smith coach the St Kevin’s College first XV and played for them in Borton Cup fixtures.

Lachlan is a St Kevin’s College pupil who has strong ties to the club. His father Andrew captained the club’s second XI for several decades, and introduced Lachlan to the club.

Alongside George, Lachlan plays for St Kevin’s in the Borton Cup.