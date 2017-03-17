Mannix Fraser led the way for the Oamaru team at the New Zealand division two swimming championships in Rotorua recently.

Fraser (13 years boys) won four gold medals, all in personal best times.

He showed his class and competitive drive to win the 200m and 400m freestyle and the 100m and 200m backstroke.

Rhys Charles won a fifth gold medal for the Oamaru squad in the same grade, swimming a well-executed final to win the 200m butterfly.

Both Fraser and Charles have met the qualifying standard for the national age group championships but the meet is too close for them to consider entering. They will instead aim for the national short course event in October.

Lance Bogdalski came close to adding another medal for the Oamaru squad in Rotorua, finishing fourth in the 15 years boys 400m freestyle, just .38sec off third.

Halalova Asi, Hanna Alegado, Zoe Bayley and Nicole Cope all posted personal best times at the event.

Poolside manager Lenore Fraser said the Oamaru swimmers did themselves proud in Rotorua.

“They swam so well and had such great results which is fabulous considering it was the biggest national meet they have attended,” she said.

“As well as swimming in a different pool which was a lot darker and salt-treated, quite different from Oamaru, they also had to contend with self-marshalling, which adds another element to the week.”

Fraser said it was also pleasing to see Otago teams, including Oamaru, cheering for each other at the event.