Two of North Otago cricket’s brightest prospects had a special delivery this week.

St Kevin’s College year 9 pupils Lachlan Brookes and Jack Cameron were both recipients of an ANZ-sponsored “Dream Delivery” award.

The youngsters were visited by representatives of the scheme and given a bunch of cricket gear.

Both are shining examples to their peers of the value of hard work.

Cameron’s work ethic was shaped by his battle with undiagnosed dyslexia at primary school, and he also made a major change in his cricket style at a young age.

Originally a medium-pace bowler, he switched to the difficult art of legspin, practising and playing six days a week during the season, plus additional training over the winter between other sporting commitments.

Cameron was nominated for the award by his proud grandfather.

Brookes is another real star on the North Otago junior scene.

The all-rounder spends hours bowling at a fruit box in his backyard and critiquing his batting form in front of the mirror, and is passionate about cricket.

Brookes was nominated by his parents for the award.