Plans to take game as far as he can

Former Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil Jonny Mackay (21) will represent Otago in golf this summer, thanks to the association he keeps with the Cromwell Golf Club. He chats to Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about how he manages to get the ball to fly straight and true.

Q Is it the first time you have made the Otago golf team?

This will be the first time I have played in the five-man interprovincial team. I have played for Otago in a lot of other teams/events from junior right through until now.

Q Are you from Oamaru or did you just go to school here?

Originally, I am from Scotland and moved to Oamaru in late 2008. I went to Oamaru Intermediate School before continuing on to Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Q How did you start out in golf?

My dad has been playing golf my whole life, but growing up in Scotland I was more interested in playing football, along with a variety of other sports. Golf was never really something I thought about. It was not until I was 15 years old that I started going out and playing with dad and got into it.

Q And you live in Timaru now – what do you do for work there?

I run the pro shop here under the Moore Golf name, which is owned and run by Willie Moore, who is based in Cromwell.

Q What are your ambitions with the sport?

I intend to take my golf to the highest levels possible – ultimately just continue playing good golf and enjoying it, then see where that takes me.

Q How do you train?

It is a little tough working a full-time job and still finding the time, but every spare second outside of work I am either in the gym, out on the course or driving range, practicing and working on any weaknesses.

Q What tournaments will you play in the Otago team?

The next event coming up for us is the New Zealand interprovincial tournament up in Hastings at the end of this month.

Q What are your strengths on the golf course?

Probably would have to be off the tee: my driver, when it wants to behave, would be my biggest asset.