North Otago Netball is mixing things up.

The centre is calling for expressions of interest for a mixed representative team to compete at the New Zealand Mixed Nationals in Christchurch.

President Sonya MacDonald said the tournament on April 15-18 was another opportunity for North Otago’s talented male and female players to get out on the court.

‘‘Certainly if we can get a representative side that want to put their heart and soul in it come Easter, and give it a crack, then we will fully support it,’’ MacDonald said.

North Otago Netball’s first men’s team formed in 2020 and it was another opportunity for those players to get some more game time and test themselves at a high level.

The committee considered sending a team to the tournament in Auckland last year, and when this year’s tournament was moved to Christchurch due to Covid-19, it became a more viable option.

Mixed netball helped both men and women to push themselves. For the women, playing against men also added another level of competition.

‘‘You do have to play a lot differently around the guys with their amazing elevation.’’

Anyone interested in trialling for the team should contact the North Otago Netball Centre at nonetballcentre@hotmail.com.