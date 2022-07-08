Plenty of new blood in Heartland squad

North Otago’s 2022 Heartland squad is packed with X -factor, coach Jason Forrest says.

Forrest has named a 32-man squad that includes 12 uncapped Heartland players.

For the first time, Forrest has also selected two secondary school players — St Kevin’s College captain Ben Kay and Waitaki Boys’ High School captain Tyree Manaia (both 17). School players have been introduced during the season before, but never named at the start of the competition.

Forrest said Kay and Manaia had trained with the wider squad for the past month and impressed him and assistant coach Ralph Darling.

“These guys are phenomenal. They’re good kids, very good rugby players and they deserve [it],” Forrest said.

Other young players had impressed in a massive Citizens Shield club season and Forrest was looking forward to working with them.

“They’re young, they want to be there, they want to learn, which is great. Really excited about what we can bring together.”

There is also plenty of experience in the squad.

Maheno captain Hayden Tisdall is back after an “outstanding” club season, as is Josh Clark. Inoke Fisilau, Josh Phipps, Tyron Davies, Junior Fakatoufifita and Tini Feke are all back.

Hayden Todd, who made the New Zealand Heartland XV last season, was travelling from Cromwell again to play for North Otago.

“Stoked to have Toddy back. He’s a great human on and off the field,” Forrest said.

Former Highlanders Hayden Parker and Matt Faddes, who helped Kurow win the Citizens Shield again, had not committed to North Otago, but Forrest said he was “very hopeful” they would “put on the North Otago jersey at some stage”.

No player of origin or loan players had been confirmed, and another back and forward were still to be added. A captain is yet to be named.

On August 6, North Otago will play a pre-season game against King Country for the Maroon and Gold Cup, in Taupo.

The following weekend, the Old Golds will play Otago Country in Oamaru.

North Otago’s season officially gets under way on August 21 with a Heartland game against Wairarapa-Bush in Masterton. — Oamaru Mail

North Otago squad

Forwards: Sam Sturgess (Valley), Kelepi Funaki, Junior Fakatoufifita, Manulua Taiti, Lenny Varu, Sione Palaa (Old Boys), Epineri Logavatu, Lisivani Tu’ifua, Paia Fifita (Athletic Marist), Josh Clark, Hayden Tisdall (Maheno), Angus Foster, Cameron Keech, Lachlan Mee, Josh Reid, Zachary Strange, Bailey Templeton, Ben Kay (St Kevin’s).

Backs: Ryley MacColl, Saluni Palaa (Athletic Marist), Tyron Davies, Josh Phipps (Excelsior), Tini Feke, Inoke Fisilau, Mone Samate (Old Boys), Jake Matthews, Ben Paton, Asesela Ravuvu, Matt Vocea, Josh-Robertson-Weepu (Valley), Hayden Todd (Kurow), Tyree Manaia (Waitaki Boys’).