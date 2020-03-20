Two Oamaru mountain bikers had podium finishes at the Motatapu men’s mountain bike race last weekend.

Taz Selfe and Sullivan Martin finished the 47km race within two seconds of each other, but three minutes behind Wanaka’s Jeremy Gardner, who won the men’s title in 2hr 5min 6sec.

Finishing the race from Glendhu Bay to Arrowtown in 2hr 8min 25sec, Taz, a 17-year-old Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil, was second overall and won the elite under-19 category. Martin’s time of 2hr 8min 27sec placed him third overall and second in the elite 20+ category.

Another Waitaki Boys’ pupil, Blain Hamilton (17), was second in the elite under-19 category and 21st overall in a time of 2hr 21min 56sec.

Former Oamaru athlete Dougal Allan was second in the men’s off-road triathlon, crossing the finish line in 2hr 56min 35sec, about four minutes after Rotorua’s Sam Osborne, who was crowned national champion.

About 4000 people were involved in the seven events at Motatapu, an annual off-road multi-sport event, set in the Wanaka and Queenstown high country.