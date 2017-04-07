Oamaru rowers missed out on A finals but delivered some promising performances at the Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Karapiro last week.

There was no repeat of Waitaki Boys’ High School star Mark Taylor’s single scull heroics from last year, but four of the Oamaru crews made B finals, a respectable effort at the biggest secondary schools event in New Zealand.

Among the leading performers were St Kevin’s College rowers Max Smith and Logan Docherty, who were fourth in the B final of the under-17 double scull.

“Logan is a novice, and Max is basically a novice,” coach Owen Gould told the Oamaru Mail

“They went pretty damn well in a very tough under-17 event. They performed really well.”

Docherty backed that up by winning the C final of the under-16 single scull.

“He struck a howling head wind in the quarterfinal, and that’s a real battle for a small guy.

“He won the C final, and checking across the times, he would have been close to the top end of the B final. It was a really positive performance.”

Leading Waitaki Boys’ rowers James Scott and Angus Harper were fourth in the B final of the under-18 double scull.

That was “a wee bit disappointing, but not too bad” for the highly-rated pair, Gould said.

Scott produced a decent effort to finish sixth in the B final of the under-18 single scull.

Gould said the effort of the Waitaki Boys’ lightweight rowers was a highlight.

Jack Smith and Brady McNeill finished fifth in the B final of the over-15 lightweight double scull.

“Jack’s been rowing for three years but hasn’t had much success. But every race up there, he got faster and faster.

“Brady broke his collarbone just after Christmas, so didn’t get back into training until mid February. So those two did really well.”