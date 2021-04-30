A rainbow of colour will be sprinkled along some of Oamaru’s walkways tomorrow.

Snap Fitness Oamaru is hosting Walk for Hospice – a 6km walk to raise money for the Otago Community Hospice – and assistant manager Samantha Johnston said there was only one major requirement.

“We want every one to dress up in bright clothing; wear your brightest rainbow of hope,” Johnston said.

The walk would begin at 10am at Snap Fitness in Dee St, head to Glen Warren Reserve and the Skyline track before finishing back at Snap Fitness.

It was about 6km and suitable for all fitness levels.

The Snap Fitness team hosted a fundraiser walk in 2019 and a 28-day Mental Health Charity Challenge last year, raising money for various charities.

They had “so much fun” getting the community involved and wanted to organise another event to support a different charity.

“This time we wanted to support Otago Community Hospice because it’s a cause that’s quite dear to us. We know some people that have needed treatment and gone through their support so we wanted to help their organisation,” she said.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to getting the community together to get out in the fresh air, and just do something as a big team – it’s just such an awesome atmosphere.”

At the end of the walk, Snap Fitness was putting on food to celebrate the Oamaru franchise’s fifth birthday, she said.

People were encouraged to register before the event, or pay on the day. Entry is $20, and children under 12 can do it for free.

All proceeds would go to the Otago Community Hospice.

Those wanting to register or donate to the cause can do so at givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/walk-for-hospice.