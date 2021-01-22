A break from cricket for the holiday period has paid dividends for the Glenavy Rangers.

The cricket team brought up its first win of the twenty20 season last Friday, beating Valley by eight wickets.

Captain Ross McCulloch could not put his finger on what had turned his team’s performance around, four rounds into the competition, but said it was a great way to start the year.

“A bit of luck on the night, I suppose … maybe we just needed a bit of a break and a bit of a detox,” he said.

Valley elected to bat first at the Glenavy Cricket Ground, notching 148 for four thanks to Shannon Dunnett (68) and Jake Mathews (45).

It was a strong total, leaving Glenavy wondering how they were going to chase it down.

“Everyone bowled well, and Valley put on a pretty good total and we thought ‘s… we’re going to take a bit to chase that down’, but things went our way, and it was one of those nights that you see the ball like a beach ball and [we had] a bit of luck on our side,” McCulloch said.

Glenavy’s batsmen went to work early, and the opening pair of Stafford Adams (25, not out), and Kurt Thomas (37) put the side on the right track.

“[Stafford] ticked along and was the anchor. That was a bit of the game plan, he was going to anchor and someone at the other end would fire.”

McCulloch smashed 69 not out off 33 balls, and – ”without sounding too full of myself” – was pretty happy with his result.

“Everything went our way and then some big celebrations that night.”

In the other match, Union beat Albion by 71 runs at Centennial Park.

Union batted first, finishing 149 for eight with strong contributions from Brad Fleming (39), Garry Singh and Thomas Shields (both 26).

Albion’s Ricky Whyte was solid with the ball in hand, taking four wickets for his side.

In reply, Albion finished all out for 78 at the end of 18 overs.

Tonight, Albion faces Oamaru at Centennial Park, and Union plays Glenavy at King George Park.

Valley has a bye.