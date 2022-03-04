Up against tough competition, Oamaru Swim Club athletes produced some outstanding results.

Seven Oamaru swimmers hit the water at the Makos Red Light Invitational in Dunedin last month, winning nine gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The event split competitors from throughout the South Island into pods, and scheduled one race directly after another. It meant some swimmers were finishing one race and running to get back to the other end of the pool to start their next.

Oamaru Swim Club president Michelle McLean said it put extra pressure on the swimmers, but Oamaru athletes rose to the challenge.

‘‘I think the results were incredible for every single swimmer,’’ McLean said.

Angus Burke (10) placed first in the 50m backstroke and freestyle, and in the 200m freestyle, backstroke and individual medley. He placed second in the 100m backstroke and freestyle, and notched six personal-best times.

Olivia McLean (12) placed first in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and in the 200m backstroke. She placed second in the individual medley and third in the 50m breast and backstroke, recording seven personal bests.

James Soal (12) put in massive sprint to win the 100m butterfly and placed third in the 200m breaststroke, chalking up six personal-best times. Okeroa Jamieson (12) gained six personal bests in her races, missing out on third in the 100m butterfly by milliseconds, McLean said.

Connor Southee (12) shaved 27sec off his personal best in the 200m freestyle to finish seventh, and Elias Fraser (12) came out of the water ‘‘beaming’’ after getting a personal best in the 50m butterfly to finish ninth.

Personal bests were what swimming was ‘‘all about’’ and for seven swimmers to record 35 personal-best times at the event was incredible, McLean said.

Coach Paulo Brayner had a focused but relaxed approach helping the swimmers enjoy the sport.

‘‘His support and way of encouraging and keeping the kids relaxed contributed to the positive results, I think.’’

The group is now preparing for the Otago Long Course Championships in Dunedin on March 19-20.