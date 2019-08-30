Return of the Rusty Robertson Trophy

The Rusty Robertson Trophy is coming home.

Last weekend, the New Zealand under-21 rowing team won the transtasman trophy for the first time since 2015, beating the Australian under-21 squad 288 points to 270.

Oamaru rower Logan Docherty (18) was a member of the team and said the victory was made more special for him, as Robertson was also from Oamaru and spent many years coaching at the Oamaru Rowing Club before moving on to coach national squads from New Zealand and Australia.

“Being from Oamaru, it is pretty fitting to bring home the Rusty Robertson Trophy,” Docherty said.

“It is pretty cool.”

The competition was held over two legs and incorporated multiple races, with points awarded for each race.

New Zealand won the first leg in Penrith in June with 155 points to Australia’s 125 and, although Australia won the event last weekend at Lake Karapiro 145-133, the New Zealand squad had won enough points to take the overall win.

Teams from Canada also competed, but their results were not counted towards the Rusty Robertson Trophy.

Docherty raced in three events. He placed second in the lightweight double sculls, second in the eight, and second in the men’s coxless quad sculls.

In the Penrith leg, he came second in the lightweight double sculls, and won both the the eight and men’s coxless quad sculls.

“The weather [at Lake Karapiro] was not in our favour, it was very windy for the duration of the regatta and the Australian team were a lot bigger in size,” he said.

Docherty does not have much time to reflect on the victory, he is back to his job as an apprentice electrician for Plunkett Electrical on Monday, before resuming training for the Otago team for the New Zealand Provincial Regatta in October.