Making the transition from the track to the road, Waimate cyclist Holly Edmondston won the third round of the Belgium Road Cycling Cup at Verrebroek, near Brussels.

Edmondston is in Europe for three months with the New Zealand track cycling team, competing in the northern hemisphere summer season.

She is riding for Velo Project, a New Zealand-based team and has had three podium finishes out of her four races so far.

Most of the races in the series are between 90km and 100km of racing around a circuit.

Edmondston said the road races were good preparation for her main event – track racing.

“The main objective for these is to become fit and agile.

“You end up having to power it out of the corners and sprint a lot, and you’re also building confidence riding in a large peloton of riders.”

Most of the riders Edmondston is competing against are using the races as a stepping stone to the World Tour, so the level of competition was high, she said.

Next up was a trip to France to race a two-day tour in Plumelec, in Brittany, against several professional riders.

Last year, only 20 riders finished the race, out of more than 100 who started and Edmondston said she was looking forward to the challenge.