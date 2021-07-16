What do you get when a road cyclist and a mountain biker go head to head?

A dead-heat.

At least, that is what happened at Sunday’s Anchor Milk Cycle Race when Tim Rush and Taz Selfe both finished the race in 1hr 41min 34sec.

Rush, traditionally a road cyclist, won the Geoff Lienert Cup for the fastest male as his wheel crossed the line just before the wheel of Selfe, who was the first junior male.

Cycling Waitaki assistant secretary Terry Hannan said their match-up was one of the great spectacles of the day.

“That was always going to make for a good storyline,” Hannan said.

The inaugural race attracted 77 cyclists from Southland, Otago and Canterbury to the 66km course at Devil’s Bridge Circuit, in Weston.

It was a diverse event, featuring some very experienced riders and several Oamaru riders making their racing debuts.

“There’s a number of them that were pretty old campaigners that had ridden the Tour of Southland a number of times,” he said.

“We were pleased that there was a lot of first-timers who had never been in bike races before.”

The event had two sections – a club cycle section and an event to find the fastest farmer.

Michaela Rogan won the Adair Craik Cup for being the fastest female home, while Kyle Gray and Avril Lane were the fastest male and female farmers respectively.

Hannan was rapt with the response to the event and the numbers of cyclists who took part.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself and I think most of the people that came along did too from the general feedback and the ambience of the event.”

His attention would now turn to organising the White Rocks Gravel Adventure race on October 24, but he was confident the Anchor Milk Race would return next year.