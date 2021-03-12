Sitting on the sideline of the basketball court is proving to be more hectic than playing for Hamish Robertson.

The former St Kevin’s College pupil has been named as an assistant coach of the Otago Nuggets this season, alongside former Tall Fern Suzie Bates.

Robertson is no stranger to the Nuggets coaching set-up, after spending last season doing video analysis for the team as it went on to win its first National Basketball League title.

That opportunity came after the guard, who was was part of the Nuggets’ training squad, injured his AC joint two weeks before the NBL draft.

When head coach Brent Matahere approached him about becoming assistant coach earlier this year, it was a no-brainer.

“This opportunity came up and I thought it would be too good not to take. I get to learn off Brent; he’s obviously a great coach.

“I’m pretty new to the role, so I’ll be learning as I go but looking forward to it,” Robertson said.

The 25-year-old would continue to provide video analysis this season, and learn to be an assistant coach on top of it.

Video analysis, and being able to identify key elements of the game, was part of the game he had always enjoyed.

“I’ve just always liked to watch basketball, and see how teams play. It’s pretty cool too that that can help teams out at a high level.”

Robertson, who plays for the Andy Bay Falcons in Dunedin, was looking forward to upskilling in his new role, and soaking in as much as he could from the side.

“It’s just experience and learning as I go, learning from the players, learning from the coach and hopefully we have a good season.”

The Nuggets are not the only side he will be involved with this season. He will coach the Otago under-17 boys side, an Otago Boys’ High School team, and the Otago under-23 team later in the year.

Getting a good base of coaching across age-groups and working with different players was important, he said.

“You always learn. It’s like anything, you’ve got to do it a lot to get better at it so I thought I may as well coach as often as I can.”

He began coaching at St Kevin’s, mentoring the junior basketball sides, and enjoyed helping others grow with the game he loved.

Jack Andrew, another former St Kevin’s pupil, has re-signed with the Nuggets for this year’s NBL. Andrew is the team’s 11th confirmed player.

The 19-year-old was part of last year’s champion team in his first year out of St Kevin’s.

Season passes for the Nuggets’ games went on sale this week. The team’s season opener is against the Wellington Saints on April 24.