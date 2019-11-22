Role to boost cricket in region

Otago Cricket has a new North Otago development officer. Harry Semple has moved to Oamaru from the Bay of Plenty to take on the new role. He answers Oamaru Mail reporter GusPatterson’s questions.

Q Where are you from originally?

Tauranga, in the Bay of Plenty.

Q What were you doing before you moved here?

Finishing off my bachelor of sport and recreation degree, while also completing a 350-hour internship under the BayTrust CoachForce, a regional programme that pulls together sport organisations, community funding bodies and Sport NZ to improve coaching in the region, through Sport Bay of Plenty.

Q What is your role in North Otago?

Cricket development officer. In simple terms, looking at boosting the ability, participation and pathways within the North Otago region.

Q What have been some of the highlights of your cricket career so far?

Winning the Northern Districts tournament with Bay of Plenty after an extremely heated game with Counties Manukau.

Q Do you bat, bowl or do both?

I have pretty much done it all, due to different injuries hindering different movements, but I guess you could say I am semi-decent at all aspects of cricket, without being able to master one.

Q What are your first impressions of Oamaru?

It is bigger than I first imagined. There are an amazing number of classy sporting facilities. However, I do think the mowers need to drop down a peg or two, as the outfields seem to be extremely hairy.

Q I hear you’ve been suiting up for the Glenavy Rangers this year. How is that going?

In terms of competitive cricket, we have got our work cut out for us. However, on a social aspect, the lads from Glenavy are a great bunch of guys, who I think have done a great job in building up the club. The pitch report videos, inspired by Ross McCulloch, are the talk around town and have gained enough traction to pull in sponsors to run initiatives like the K-Hole – where anyone who hits a shot through the hole wins a prize.

Q Interests outside of cricket?

I am pretty much sports mad. If I am not playing or watching sport, I will be having a punt on it. I also like the social side of life, which includes spinning a few yarns over a few refreshments.

Q If you could attend one sports event in the world, what would it be?

I would love to see Tiger Woods coming down the 18th on Sunday at Augusta, tied for the lead with Justin Thomas.