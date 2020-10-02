The Waitaki Community Recreation Centre is opening up the court to new teams in the summer league basketball competition.

Centre manager Diane Talanoa said seven teams had entered for the mixed competition – and there was plenty of room for more.

The centre could host four games per night on each of the front and back basketball courts if required.

The mixed league began in 2017 and had been a great addition to the sporting scene in the Waitaki district, Talanoa said.

“It’s filled a gap here. There is a real mix of people,” she said.

“We have young people, ex-basketballers and people who have never played before.

“Some teams come and shoot hoops beforehand, but there is no necessary training.”

The competition was “as serious as you want it to be”, she said.

“There is a definite competitive edge but it’s fun and everyone has a good time.

“Everyone comes off the courts with a smile on their face.

“It’s another active opportunity for people.”

Teams must have five players on the court at any time, at least two of whom must be female.

The competition starts on October 14, and is held on Wednesday nights for nine weeks.

To register, email Diane Talanoa at waitakicrc@xtra.co.nz.