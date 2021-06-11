It was a rowing season like no other, with the long tail of Covid continuing to cause disruptions, but the Oamaru Rowing Club still labelled it a success.

The club recently held its annual awards evening to celebrate, with rowers-to-watch April Linares and Georgie McCarthy sharing the Jim Colquhoun Cup for most rowing points, while Logan Docherty won the Rusty Robertson Cup for most sculling points. Linares and McCarthy were also awarded the Jim Kane Cup for most points overall.

Club coach Ivan Docherty said the season was full of highlights, which had been capped off at the National Rowing Championships in February, with the intermediate women’s eight of McCarthy, April Linares, Amelia Wilkinson, Abbey Wilson, Bailey Chapman, Sophi Linares, Lily Rawson, Sophie McMillan Sinclair and Quinn Plunkett, winning gold in their event.

Four of those rowers also went on to win bronze in the intermediate women’s coxed four.

The club took 17 athletes to the New Zealand Secondary Schools Rowing Championships at Lake Karapiro, where crews reached one A final and five B finals, Docherty said.

“The club was able to boat a novice eight with many exciting young talents showing their skills throughout the season.”

Wilson, Wilkinson, Plunkett and April Linares had also been selected as part of the Otago Rowing winter development squad.

Mr Docherty said rowers to watch in upcoming seasons would be McMillan Sinclair, April Linares, Neve Ramsay, Emma Spittle and Logan Docherty – ”all talented, determined young athletes that have big futures in the sport.”

Pre-season training for next summer would begin on Monday, June 28, and offered the perfect opportunity for newcomers and those wanting to give the sport a try, he said.