Rugby provides some ‘me’ time

A mother of four, Waitaki Wahine Athletic Marist player Demi Tait is new to rugby this year. She chats to Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about why she chose rugby and how the season is going so far.

Q Why did you decide to play rugby this year?

I have always wanted to play rugby. With four kids I needed to do something for myself – and this year was the right time.

Q How are you finding it?

It’s great. I have made heaps of new friends. It’s quite a social team and we have some team-bonding activities after the games some weekends.

Q What position(s) are you playing?

Prop – I like the scrums. I have also filled in at second row.

Q What do you enjoy about playing rugby?

Physically, it makes you feel good. I struggled at the start, but now it’s good. It’s just doing something for myself. With the kids I don’t get “me” time, and that is what rugby gives me.

Q Has it been hard juggling being a mother and playing/training?

We started training in February when my baby was only 10 weeks old. I have a lot of support from the community and my family usually comes to home games and keeps an eye on the kids – Oamaru is a small community and there is always someone to push a pram. The team is really good, too – my kids have bonded with the other players.

Q What other sports have you played?

I played touch when I was younger and netball at high school. I didn’t take them seriously when I was at school, but I take the rugby pretty seriously.

Q Will you be back next year?

Yes – probably!

Q What other hobbies do you have?

I like to get up to the Waitaki lakes and do a bit of camping and fishing, or surf-casting at Kakanui.