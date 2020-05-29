Citizens Shield rugby is on track to start on June 27.

With restrictions on gatherings easing from 10 to 100 people today, North Otago club teams could now start training and preparing for the season, North Otago Rugby chief executive Colin Jackson said.

“We have got a green light – let’s get on with it now,” Jackson said.

“Next week we can begin training for real.

“We just have to be mindful of good practices, which the clubs will be well aware of.

“Our clubs are very positive about getting started.”

How spectators would fit in to the 100-person limit on gatherings was not yet clear, Jackson said.

“We have a got a few weeks before that arrives. Hopefully Jacinda makes a positive announcement.”

Clubrooms would remain closed for now, he said.

A warm-up round would likely take place on June 20, before the Citizens Shield competition began the following week, Jackson said.