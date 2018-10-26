Tim Rush has completed yet another achievement in an extraordinary career.

The Oamaru cyclist flew to victory in the Whaka 100 mountain bike marathon in Rotorua on Sunday.

Rush won in 5hr 10min 56sec, smashing the record – held by Olympic rider Sam Gaze – by nearly 11min, over 100km at the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Rush said he felt amazing at the start of the marathon event.

“The first bit was really enjoyable with nice flowing trails. I set a good pace, kept my rhythm, and just really enjoyed it.”

He said he ran out of water at the 70km mark but managed to stay ahead.

“I tried to make up time to get it home and be safe.”

Brad Jones finished second, just over 6min behind Rush, and Sam Shaw was third.

Manawatu rider Josie Wilcox won the women’s title in 5hr 53min 32sec, obliterating the women’s record by 19 minutes.

Event director Tim Farmer said he was pleased how the event unfolded.

“It was a great day and it was good to see the riders achieving their goals.”

The 100km endurance race on the world-class trail network in the Whakarewarewa Forest is considered by some to be the toughest mountain bike marathon in the southern hemisphere.