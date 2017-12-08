Sam Bastin continued his run of good form to lead Union to back-to-back eight-wicket wins in the Dick Hunt Trophy holiday cricket competition last Saturday.

In the early round at Centennial Park’s outer oval, Bastin whacked an unbeaten 64 to lead Union to 131 for two in pursuit of Albion’s 130 for seven.

Schoolboy star Mason James chipped in with a handy 28 not out for Union.

Earlier, Bastin grabbed two wickets and both Scott Kitto and Daniel Martin also had braces for Union. For Albion, Jonty Naylor struck a brisk 34 and Dylan Winter contributed 20 not out.

In the late round, Union had a bigger target to chase, Valley having posted 147 all out.

Cameron Grubb paced Valley with 47 and got some support from veteran Hamish McKenzie (21). For Union, Bastin (three for 14) and Martin (three for 22) again bowled well.

Union always looked comfortable in its chase, and with Bastin (43), Kitto (43) and Matt Lilley (32 not out) leading the way, victory was soon achieved.

Stephen Halliwell had the innings of the day – a rollicking 67 – as Albion beat Oamaru by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Halliwell cracked 11 boundaries to guide Albion to 143 for four. Brad Kernahan (20) offered the most support.

Ash Abraham made the only contribution of note to the Oamaru innings, scoring 53 (eight boundaries) at the top of the order as Oamaru made 141 all out.

Ricky Whyte continued his prolific summer with four wickets in three overs for Albion.

Oamaru then slumped to a seven-wicket loss to Valley.

Nick Johnston, released from the North Otago squad, hit a brisk unbeaten 47 to guide Oamaru to 110 for four off 20 overs.

Young opener Rhys Petrie (34) and Tom Harding (32 not out) calmly lead Valley to victory in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, North Otago cricketer Amber Cunningham made her debut for the Otago Sparks on Sunday.

Cunningham scored her first run in senior provincial cricket before being run out. The Sparks beat Wellington by eight runs at the University Oval.