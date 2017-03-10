Schoolboys set to crack on with cricket semifinal

North Otago club cricket has reached the pointy end of the season. Hayden Meikle casts his eye over the Borton Cup semifinals.

WAITAKI BOYS’ V VALLEY

Where: Milner Park.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30pm.

History: Waitaki Boys’ is the defending champion, having won the Borton Cup last summer for the fifth time, breaking a 48-year drought. Valley has five Borton Cups but has not won it since 2006-07. This is a rematch of last year’s final.

Form: Waitaki Boys’ only lost one game in the regular season. Valley only won two, though the country side has been much better in the second half of the season.

Key Waitaki Boys’ players: The schoolboys have barely missed a beat following the departure of superstar Nathan Smith. Thomas Hutton and Rhys Petrie are capable of scoring big, Hayden Creedy and Mason James are talented bowlers, and some bloke called Francois Mostert is quite handy.

Key Valley players: Valley will somehow have to fill the gaps left by Lachie Kingan and Cameron Grubb, both of whom are unavailable. Andrew Harding probably needs to get runs and Reuben Simpson probably needs to get wickets if Valley is to have any hope of returning to the final.

UNION V ALBION

Where: King George Park.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30pm.

History: Union has 35 Borton Cups in the cabinet. Albion has 19. Both of the town’s powerhouse clubs have a point to prove after each missed out on the final.

Form: Union has arguably been the form club side of the season but is a tad underdone, having not played in a month thanks to byes and a default. Albion has been a mixed bag, losing two of its first three as well as two of its last three games.

Key Union players: Matt Lilley has been bowling well and Brad Fleming will lead from the front. Dylan Edwards has kept well this season and is chipping in runs through the middle. Englishman Sam Bastin is also finding his scoring touch at the right end of the season.

Key Albion players: Evergreen bowlers Brad Kernahan, Dylan Winter and Ricky Whyte can cause some serious damage. Brady Kingan and Regan George can be matchwinners with the bat.