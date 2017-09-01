Waitaki Boys’ High School capped a big season of improvement with victory in the North Otago senior mixed hockey final recently.

Waitaki Boys’ upset the previously unbeaten Pirata Blue 2-0 in the final on August 19.

Cluver Swart and Bradley Jones scored the goals for the schoolboys, who also finished the season holding the Challenge Shield and the most improved award.

Pirata Blue had to be content with claiming first-round honours and the Trust Trophy.

Waitaki Girls’ High School beat Shamrock StK 4-1 in the third-fourth playoff. Jordon Cunningham, TJ Arlidge, Anna Scott and Mikayla Scarlett scored goals for Waitaki Girls’, and Zach Dickie responded for Shamrock StK.

A Caleb Jopson hat-trick led Pirata Black to a 4-3 win over St Kevin’s in the fifth-sixth playoff. Amber Cunningham scored two goals for St Kevin’s.

North Otago hosts the Coaches Cup secondary schoolboys tournament next week.

Thirteen lower South Island teams, including Waitaki Boys’, will play games at the Oamaru turf from Monday to Friday. Three boys from St Kevin’s have also been selected to play in teams for Mountainview High School and Darfield High School.

Various North Otago representative hockey teams are in action this weekend. The under-13 boys start their season in Cromwell, the under-15 girls are in Dunedin, and the year 5-6 boys are in Invercargill.

The under-15 girls had two draws in Gore last weekend. Anna Scott scored North Otago’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Invercargill, and Charlotte Cunningham grabbed both goals in a 2-2 draw with Central Otago.

North Otago’s under-13 girls had their first action at the same tournament. Abby Rowland scored the winning goal in a fine 1-0 win over Invercargill, before the side suffered a heavy loss to an experienced Central Otago team.