The Waitaki Wahine’s season is over before it really began.

After not making the top four in the Dunedin women’s club competition, the Wahine’s season finished two weeks ago, having played only four games.

Covid-19 forced the postponement of the season from March until May and one round was allocated for the premier grade, involving the Wahine, University, Dunedin, Big River Country and Alhambra-Union.

Head coach Lusi Fifita said it was frustrating to play only four games for the season, considering the team began training at the end of February.

‘‘It’s understandable with Covid but I would have loved for them to have at least two rounds, like we always have,’’ Fifita said.

‘‘We’ve had a lot of trainings just for one round — it was a bit disappointing.’’

The Waitaki Wahine failed to win a game this season but put up a good fight in losing 53-7 to University, 53-5 to Dunedin, 55-0 to Alhambra and 48-0 to Big River Country.

The team’s first-half performance against University was a highlight of the season for Fifita.

‘‘The girls [got] some strong defence going, line speed was on point. I was so proud of that first half of the Uni game.’’

While the team was disappointed with its results, Fifita was happy with its potential and knew the results would come in time.

‘‘It’s good to start now and then hopefully they all come back again next year.’’

The Waitaki Wahine worked hard off the field to create a good culture and attitude. A lot of new players had joined the club and some had returned to the game after time away.

‘‘It was good to see the improvement throughout the weeks with our new players and how they [caught] on so fast and that team bond —that was really cool.

‘‘I’m proud of the girls’ efforts this year with all of the positive attitude that they brought to the season and all the knowledge that everyone shared with each other.’’

It was Fifita’s first year as head coach, after playing for the team while at Waitaki Girls’ High School. After school she moved to Auckland, but returned to play last season and pulled on the boots when needed this year.

Coaching had been a great experience and there was plenty of room for improvement, Fifita said.

She was thankful to have other coaches helping out and an ‘‘awesome’’ committee supporting in the background.

‘‘Hopefully next year it’s the same [group] and more wins.’’

Fifita said the team was looking at entering in the Heartland 10s women’s competition in Methven on July 2 and Ashburton on July 24.