The D1NZ national drifting championship will make New Zealand motor racing history for the second time this season, as the series undertakes another stadium-based event in the space of three months.

Tauranga’s ASB Baypark Stadium is set to be transformed into a drift circuit on February 24 and 25 in similar fashion to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in December.

It will be the first time a North Island stadium houses D1NZ, and only the second time in southern hemisphere history following the Dunedin drift event.

The 17,000-plus capacity multi-purpose facility is usually home to speedway, rugby, sprint boats and concerts.

However, 5000sq m of concrete will be laid on top of the grass infield to form a drift circuit.

An action-packed evening filled with pyrotechnics

and high-speed, close-proximity drifting is set to entertain fans in a spectacular night show.

D1NZ category manager Brendon White said the move towards stadium-based events would give fans the closest possible drifting experience. With a global trend towards speedway and stadium-based motorsport events, the series is looking to take D1NZ to the masses.

“This is another New Zealand first, and to grow the sport with our long-term plans it made more sense to make the move this year than the following season,” White said.

“The existing infrastructure at Baypark means the costs associated with converting a blank canvas, like the car park or Forsyth Barr Stadium, are not present.

“So we can focus 100% on making an amazing show for fans, sponsors and drivers that this track layout will offer.

“It will offer some of the best drifting ever witnessed in the country.”