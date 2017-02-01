The D1NZ national drifting championship will make New Zealand motor racing history for the second time this season, as the series undertakes another stadium-based event in the space of three months.
Tauranga’s ASB Baypark Stadium is set to be transformed into a drift circuit on February 24 and 25 in similar fashion to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in December.
It will be the first time a North Island stadium houses D1NZ, and only the second time in southern hemisphere history following the Dunedin drift event.
The 17,000-plus capacity multi-purpose facility is usually home to speedway, rugby, sprint boats and concerts.
However, 5000sq m of concrete will be laid on top of the grass infield to form a drift circuit.
An action-packed evening filled with pyrotechnics
and high-speed, close-proximity drifting is set to entertain fans in a spectacular night show.
D1NZ category manager Brendon White said the move towards stadium-based events would give fans the closest possible drifting experience. With a global trend towards speedway and stadium-based motorsport events, the series is looking to take D1NZ to the masses.
“This is another New Zealand first, and to grow the sport with our long-term plans it made more sense to make the move this year than the following season,” White said.
“The existing infrastructure at Baypark means the costs associated with converting a blank canvas, like the car park or Forsyth Barr Stadium, are not present.
“So we can focus 100% on making an amazing show for fans, sponsors and drivers that this track layout will offer.
“It will offer some of the best drifting ever witnessed in the country.”
The D1NZ national drifting championship will make New Zealand motor racing history for the second time this season, as the series undertakes another stadium-based event in the space of three months.