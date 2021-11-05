Zara Davies is striking success.

The St Kevin’s College pupil has been selected for the Southern United Academy under-15 team and is the only Waitaki representative in any Southern United team this year.

The team — consisting of players from Southland, Otago and South Canterbury — will compete at the National Age Group Tournament, in Wellington, in December.

Zara, who made the squad last year, was rapt to be chosen for the team, as the tournament was cancelled last year.

‘‘I’m really happy and really excited to be involved,’’ the 15-year-old said.

More than 40 players trialled for the team at the start of the year, before a 23-player squad was announced in May. Last month, 18 players from the squad were selected for the team to compete at the national tournament.

The team trains in Dunedin every two weeks, and will have practice matches leading up to the tournament.

The winger and striker said she loved being involved in the Southern United team, improving her skills, and looked forward to competing on the national stage.

‘‘I love the team environment and how supportive all the girls and coaches are,’’ she said.

Zara, who also played for the St Kevin’s XI, started playing football at age 8 as she wanted to join a team sport, and had been hooked ever since.

‘‘I just kind of like the team part of it and how creative you can be, and being able to play with friends.’’