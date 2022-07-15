The significance of wearing the silver fern is not lost on Danyon Ashcroft.

For the former Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil, being named in the New Zealand under-18 basketball team is a dream come true. Ashcroft (18) is the eighth Waitaki Boys’ pupil to represent New Zealand at basketball.

Ashcroft, who is now in Dunedin studying at the University of Otago, was excited to be part of the 12-player team heading to the Asia Championship in Iran next month.

‘‘It’s pretty unreal. It’s been a goal of mine for a while,’’ Ashcroft said.

‘‘To represent your country is a pretty big thing so I’m very grateful to be picked.’’

After attending a South Island regional trial in February, 24 players from across the country were picked for a the under-18 selection camp, in Auckland, in April. Waitaki Boys’ point guard Toby Lewis (17) was also selected for the camp.

Their performances for Otago at the under-19 national championships were also taken into account, before Ashcroft was named in the final team.

He was looking forward to experiencing a different culture in Iran and getting the opportunity to work alongside players he usually came up against on the court.

‘‘It’ll be good having them in my team for once.’’

The under-18 team will be coached by Miles Pearce and Justin Bailey, who are both former Otago Nuggets.

Ashcroft, who plays club basketball for St Kilda, has been part of the Nuggets squad this season and made his debut off the bench against the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in Dunedin,in May.

‘‘It was pretty crazy. I didn’t really expect to get on — bit of a shock,’’ he said.

Being part of the Nuggets had helped his game, especially working alongside Keith Williams, Todd Withers, and American Tray Boyd III.

‘‘Just playing with the professional players, especially the ones that have come from overseas. Learning that stuff off them has been real good.’’

After gaining his first taste of basketball by ‘‘messing around with friends’’ at intermediate school, Ashcroft became serious about the sport when he started at Waitaki Boys’. He was encouraged to trial for a school team by coach Ian Cathcart.

The Waitaki Boys’ basketball academy, and Cathcart, helped elevate his game.

‘‘I guess it just kind of helped me fall in love with the game. Ian’s passion for the game kind of flowed on to me.’’

Cathcart, who was named in the same New Zealand under-18 team in 2000, said he was very proud of Ashcroft.

‘‘[He] just deserves everything,’’ Cathcart said.

‘‘He’s put a lot of work in. It’s good to see he’s been given this opportunity.’’

Ashcroft had a lot of natural ability, Cathcart said.

‘‘I don’t want to say it looks easy for him, but he just seems to have time and he makes it looks effortless even though he’s going hard and he’s quite graceful and athletic.

‘‘I guess at the end of the day, what I like about him is he’s just . . .a very humble, very thankful type of kid, just down to earth.’’

While it was disappointing for Lewis to miss out on final selection, Cathcart said it was great to have two Waitaki Boys’ basketballers picked for the camp — and Lewis was the first to congratulate Ashcroft when the final team was announced.

‘‘It’s great to have two guys in our programme that are sort of at that national level,’’ he said.

‘‘I guess it reinforces that you can still stay in Oamaru and be part of that.’’