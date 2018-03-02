Two Oamaru teams have qualified for the South Island secondary schools touch championships.

Both Waitaki Girls’ High School and Waitaki Boys’ High School senior teams placed second at the Aoraki tournament in Timaru at the weekend to qualify for the South Island event on March 24-25.

Waitaki Girls’, led by New Zealand representative Jasmine Hunter, made a poor start with a 7-2 loss in the first round to Timaru Girls’ High School.

That meant a sudden-death game against Craighead Diocesan, with the winner to qualify for the South Island tournament.

Waitaki Girls’ edged into a 2-1 lead at halftime, and showed staunch defence to hold on to the one-point lead through a scoreless second half.

Waitaki Boys’ came within a whisker of winning the Aoraki title but also had to be content with second place and automatic South Island qualification.

In the boys final, the balanced Waitaki team gave it plenty against Timaru Boys’ High School, having several tries disallowed before finishing with a 6-5 loss.