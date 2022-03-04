The Oamaru Rowing Club is looking sharp heading into the ‘‘business end’’ of the season.

The club picked up two gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the South Island Junior Regatta in Twizel, last weekend.

Club captain and coach Ivan Docherty said the boys under-18 novice coxed eight had a ‘‘stirling’’ final to win gold, after being beaten in the previous heats.

‘‘They turned the tables after not enjoying that feeling. They beat their opposition by just under 2sec —it was pretty close and nerve-racking,’’ Docherty said.

The novice coxed four then dominated from ‘‘start to finish’’ to win gold too.

The boys under-15 double sculls, which has been tracking well all season, won silver, coming in 1.2sec behind the winners. The girls under-18 single sculls also won silver.

The boys under-15 coxed four, girls under-17 double sculls and girls under-18 novice coxed four all won bronze.

‘‘The girls novice four, they backed up their national bronze medal . . .and showed a lot of guts.’’

It was a great outing from the club and showed the crews were gelling at the right end of the season.

‘‘We’re getting to the business end of the season and we’re all getting strong . . .all the athletes out there are starting to look pretty sharp.’’

Oamaru now had a couple of weeks of training before they split into school crews for the South Island Secondary Schools, and then Maadi Cup.