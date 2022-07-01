It’s the best from the town up against the best from the country.

Defending Citizens Shield champion Kurow is heading to Oamaru to take on Old Boys in tomorrow’s premier rugby final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

Kurow had a fairytale finish last season, breaking a 39-year drought to take the shield back to the Waitaki Valley. The country club has only gone backto-back once before, triumphing in the 1976 and 1977 seasons.

While that made tomorrow’s clash ‘‘special’’, Kurow coach Tim Anderson said the team was excited just to reach the final again.

‘‘We’re just keen on winning it whether it’s back-to-back or just winning it,’’ Anderson said.

‘‘We’re just keen on being in the final and just keen on going and putting our best foot forward and trying to bring it home.’’

Kurow beat Athletic Marist 26-3 in its semifinal. It was a grind for the full 80 minutes and the players ‘‘backed it’’ home.

The Red Devils had been hit by injuries this season and Covid-19 had also presented challenges, testing the side’s depth. But Anderson was pretty happy with where the squad was at heading into the final.

Any final was a big game — that would be no different against Old Boys and Kurow would need to be staunch on defence, he said.

‘‘Defence wins championships.

‘‘[Old Boys] are big boys and they’re going to hurt us. Our boys already know that they’ve got to stand up tall and just keep fighting.’’

Old Boys last won the Citizens Shield in 2017, beating Valley 20-13 in the final, and was the competition heavyweight from 2011 to 2015 — so the Oamaru team knows how to win.

Old Boys last made the final in 2019, when it fell to Maheno 18-7.

After beating Valley 22-11 in the semifinal, captain Manu Taiti screamed two words to his team — ‘‘we’re back’’.

Coach Lemi Masoe said Old Boys dug deep to get the win against Valley, and returning to the final meant a lot to the club.

‘‘It’s pretty special. We haven’t been in the final for a wee while now,’’ Masoe said.

‘‘There was a lot of emotion and a lot of happy tears after the game. They’ve been working really hard this year.’’

He was under no illusion how tough Kurow would be. Old Boys had lost to the country club twice this season — 24-22 and 38-29.

But anything could happen in the final.

‘‘All we need to do is worry about ourselves,’’ Masoe said.

‘‘We can control what we can control — that’s kind of the mindset we’ve got to go into this weekend.’’

Last season’s final attracted a massive crowd, with Kurow fans painting the town red. Both coaches expected it to be no different tomorrow.

Kurow supporters will be coming out in force, especially as the club’s B team will play in the president’s grade final against Union as a curtain raiser.

Anderson expected Whitestone Contracting Stadium to be ‘‘pretty red’’.

‘‘The support you get through this club is unreal. You get to this time of the year, they jump on buses, they get red bandanas out, and everything’s red, and they just love it.’’

Masoe wished both teams the best of luck for the final and hoped the community enjoyed the game.

‘‘Our supporters will be there and hopefully we can put [on] a performance they’re proud of,’’ Masoe said.

Kick off is at 2.30pm.