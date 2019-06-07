Shield squad named

The North Otago squad to take on Otago in the Ranfurly Shield challenge on July 26 has been named.

North Otago co-coach Jason Forrest said 33 players had been selected to allow for opposed training sessions.

“It’s all local boys at this stage.

“That is not to say we won’t use loan players later, but for now we are focusing on the guys that play club rugby here.”

The first training is at Whitestone Contracting Stadium at 7pm on June 12.

The Heartland squad will be named on July 29.

Ranfurly Shield – The squad

Valley: Melikisua Kolinisau,Sam Sturgess, Jake Greenslade, Junior Fakatoufifta, Cameron Rowland, Matthew Vocea, Howard Packman

Maheno: Josh Hayward, Josh Clark, Marcus Balchin, Robbie Smith, Lachlan Kingan, Samuel Tatupu, Clement Gasca, Adam Johnson, Michael Mataafa, Hayden Tisdall (subject to fitness)

Kurow: Robert Richardson, Tatsuya Hamano, Paddy Henwood

Excelsior: Mosese Aho, Mathew Duff, Thomas Moysey, Antonio Misiloi, Taina Tamou, Hamish Slater

Athletic Marist: Patrick Pati, Andrew Fauoo, Epineri Logavatu, Anthony Arty,

Old Boys: Ralph Darling, Kelepi Funaki, Manulua Taiti, Lemi Masoe.