Six Oamaru Saints Trampoline Club athletes have bounced their way to success.

Oscar Stevenson, Jacob Salisbury, and Thomas and Lily Pali competed at the recent South Island Trampoline Championships, while Charlotte Lane and Josh Collins competed at the New Zealand Secondary School Trampoline Championships.

The athletes brought home a raft of medals, including six golds and three silvers.

Oscar, the club’s youngest member, won both the trampoline and double mini trampoline in his age group, Lily won silver in the double mini trampoline women’s 17-plus division, while Jacob won the double mini trampoline, and came second in the individual trampoline in the men’s 17-plus grade.

Thomas placed seventh in both the trampoline and double mini trampoline, up against some strong competition the 11 to 12 boys’ division.

At the secondary schools competition, Josh won gold in the individual trampoline and double mini trampoline in the men’s 17-plus age group, and Charlotte won gold in the double mini trampoline. She placed second in the double mini trampoline at the South Island Championships.

Both Jacob and Charlotte qualified for the New Zealand Gymnastics Championships, and will travel to Auckland to compete next month.

Jacob said he was relieved to make the national event, and would start ramping up his training to reach his medal goals.

“We’re pushing it a little bit further now,” Jacob said.

He competed in the 2017 national event when he lived in Auckland, placing first in the double mini trampoline and trampoline in the men’s 17-plus division.

He will compete in the same grade this year.

Charlotte was rapt with her results for her first performance at the secondary schools event and was looking forward to nationals.

At her last national event she was 12th in in both the trampoline and double mini trampoline, but has her eyes on a medal this year.

Charlotte has been competing in trampoline for eight years, and loves soaking up the knowledge from head coach Michelle Johnston.

“It’s just really fun. You get lots of good experiences and really good coaching,” she said.