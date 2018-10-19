Two sparkling centuries lit up the third and fourth rounds of the Dick Hunt Trophy.

Oamaru star Craig Smith and in-form Valley batsman Nathan McLachlan blasted their way to triple figures in twenty20 action on the Waitaki Boys’ High School artificial decks.

McLachlan was particularly brutal in the afternoon game as Valley humbled struggling Albion by 69 runs.

He thrashed nine sixes and 11 fours as his 127 led Valley to an imposing 233 for seven.

McLachlan combined with Neil Gilbert (40) to add 174 runs for the third wicket, while Callum Coker took three wickets for Albion.

In reply, the Mungers gave it a crack, reaching 164 for six, with Jonty Naylor (53) and Jack Davies (30) getting runs.

McLachlan had scored 41 earlier in the day but was unable to prevent Valley slipping to a seven-run loss to Union.

Jeremiah Shields scored 52 and Blake James 29 as Union posted 144 for six, and Union veteran Glynn Cameron then destroyed the tail to finish with six for 13 as Valley stumbled to 137 for nine.

Smith showed quite remarkable acceleration to score 101 not out for Oamaru in its 10-run win over Albion in the early round.

The former Otago Volt reached 50 off a relatively sedate 36 balls before absolutely exploding to score the next 50 off just 14 balls.

Smith hammered nine sixes and seven fours to lead Oamaru to 189 for five, getting good support from Cormac Hassett (45).

Albion, winless over both weekends, again fought valiantly but fell short at 179 for seven. Jayden Stockbridge led the chase with a brisk 84, while Reece Curle had four for 37 for Oamaru.

Union completed a perfect start to the season with a six-wicket win over Oamaru in the afternoon. Smith scored 44 and Jordan Bartlett 36 as Oamaru reached 124 for six batting first.

Cameron, Brad Fleming and Scott Kitto each took two wickets for Union.

Sean Conlan (35 not out) led the Union chase as victory was achieved in the 18th over.

There is no club cricket at Labour Weekend – although Oamaru does host the regional under-17 tournament – and the Borton Cup begins next Saturday.