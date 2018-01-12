Some fine spots in tough start for young cricketers

North Otago had a tough start to a big week at the annual South Island primary schools cricket tournament in Nelson on Monday.

The youngsters were well beaten by a strong Canterbury Country team.

No batsmen reached double figures as North Otago was dismissed for just 32 on the opening morning, and Canterbury Country rattled up a quick 93 for three before declaring. Liam Direen took two wickets for North Otago.

North Otago fared much better in its second dig, making 95 at a run rate of nearly 3.4 an over.

Eli Johnson, younger brother of new Volts batsman Llew, led the way with an entertaining 23 off just 15 balls, including two big sixes, Liam Mavor added 17 off 16 balls and Sam Petrie grafted 60 balls for his 11.

That left Canterbury Country needing just 35 for an outright win, and while Direen dismissed one of the opposing batsmen for a golden duck, the Cantabrians went on to win by nine wickets.

There was no cricket on Tuesday. North Otago was scheduled to play West Coast on Wednesday, Buller on Thursday and Canterbury Black today.

A full wrap of North Otago’s efforts at the tournament will appear in next week’s Oamaru Mail

North Otago senior club cricket resumes with a T20 bash on artificial decks at St Kevin’s College tomorrow.

The winners of the first round will then play a final, while the losers will play a third-fourth game.

Dick Hunt Trophy cricket (50 overs) resumes next weekend, and the final of that competition will be played on January 27.

There will then be five rounds of the major competition before the Borton Cup semifinals and final.