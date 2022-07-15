Cheyenne Cunningham is somewhat of veteran for the Otago Spirit these days.

It is an interesting position for the 22-year-old to find herself in, but she is more than up to the challenge.

‘‘It’s a bit weird for my age but it’s cool that I’ve been given those opportunities as such a young age,’’ Cunningham said.

Cunningham is back for her sixth season with the Otago Spirit after debuting for the Farah Palmer Cup team at 17, in her last year at Waitaki Girls’ High School.

Otago Spirit has always been a young team and this season is no different — 11 new players join the franchise and plenty of up-and-coming talent has been on display during the club season.

As an experienced player, Cunningham hoped to play a leadership role to help welcome new players into the mix.

‘‘I’d hope that they’d think they can come up to me and ask me for help if they need it.’’

It is shaping up to a big season for the Waitaki player. Coach Scott Manson is looking to move her from fullback to centre and it was ‘‘quite exciting’’ to try something different. She played first five for the Waitaki Wahine this year.

Cunningham wanted to work harder and invest more into herself off the field, with the goal of one day making Matatu, the South Island Super Rugby Aupiki team.

Super Rugby Aupiki held its inaugural season this year and Cunningham felt it was a great pathway for women’s rugby, giving the players more to work towards.

‘‘It’s not just Spirit and then Black Ferns — you’ve got another opportunity to showcase your skills,’’ Cunningham said.

But for now her sights are set firmly on the Otago Spirit season, which gets under way next Saturday against the Hawke’s Bay Tui in Napier.

She was excited to see what the season had in store for the team.

‘‘Just looking forward to travelling around, seeing how the girls go together.

‘‘We have a lot of new girls this year so I think it’ll be quite cool to see how we can gel together and see what our outcome can be after every game.’’

Playing for the Otago Spirit is a big commitment for the Kurow shepherd, who travels to Dunedin twice a week for training.

But her love of rugby made it worth it, she said.