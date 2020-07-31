The St Kevin’s College First XV has been promoted to the top six of the Otago premier schools competition after a 59-29 thumping of South Otago High School last weekend.

The Oamaru side backed up a 33-10 lead at halftime by scoring nine tries in the second half.

St Kevin’s will face some tough opposition in the top six but the team welcomed the challenge, coach Justin Fowler said.

“We set some goals at the start of the season and we have exceeded those at the moment.

“We are playing a good brand of rugby that everyone is enjoying.”

Making the top six was an impressive achievement for St Kevin’s, the smallest school in the competition, he said.

“We want to earn a bit of respect from those big schools and give them a bit of a hurry-up.

“We certainly don’t have a lot of depth and a few injuries would hurt us.

“Although, we had four of our starters out on Saturday and we managed to go all right.”

The Waitaki Boys’ High School First XV is in the bottom six, and lost 33-10 to Wakatipu High School in Queenstown at the weekend.

Coach Jeremiah Shields said inexperience had been letting the side down at crucial moments this season.

“All of [the] coaches still believe in the team and their abilities,” Shields said.

“Most of the time we will score first, but we seem to make mistakes and let the other team in quickly.”

There was still plenty for Waitaki Boys’ to play for, he said.

“We will target as high as we can go.

“It’s incredibly even competition.”

Following the top and bottom six, the schools will spilt into a playoff series with a bottom four, middle four and top four.

Tomorrow, St Kevin’s hosts the Otago Boys’ First XV and Waitaki Boys’ will travel to Dunedin to play the John McGlashan College First XV.