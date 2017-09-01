St Kevin’s has plenty left to play for

St Kevin’s College still has plenty to play for this season.

The school came within a whisker of a memorable victory in the North Otago premier netball final, but had to bow to a strong Valley Gold team.

A season of tough games against mostly older women is not bad preparation for the South Island secondary schools tournament, one of the biggest sports events in New Zealand.

St Kevin’s – along with fellow Oamaru school Waitaki Girls’ – leaves for the Christchurch tournament on Sunday.

St Kevin’s has moved up from B grade and aims to place in the top 15 in A grade.

Coach Carmen Brenssell was beaming with pride on Saturday after seeing her girls go close to a fairytale victory against defending champion Valley.

“We had a bit of a slow start but that middle period was just awesome.

“Our midcourt was outstanding – absolutely outstanding – but then Valley just poured on the man-on-man stuff in the last quarter, and that gets real tough for our girls.

“It’s been an amazing season. We’re so proud of the girls.”

St Kevin’s will lose just two year 13 players, Whitney Cleveland and Tivinia Misiloi, next year.

At the South Island tournament, St Kevin’s is grouped with Otago Girls’ High School, St Andrew’s College and Taieri College, while Waitaki Girls’ is in a pool with St Hilda’s Collegiate, Craighead Diocesan and Kaiapoi High School.